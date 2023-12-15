Almal Capital Investments Unveils Its Latest Luxury Developments In Dubai And Ras Al-Khaimah

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}} With a focus on reinventing sophisticated living and hospitality excellence, the company is creating long-term value in its property ventures for both investors and individuals.

Dubai, UAE: Almal Capital Investments, a Dubai-based investment and development company, backed by substantial international experience and focusing on hospitality and residential projects, has recently invested in two new luxury developments in La Mer Island and Al Marjan Island, located in Dubai and Ras Al-Khaimah, respectively. Founded in 2022, the company aims to deliver upscale properties for residents and exceptional returns for investors. Following its newest real estate ventures, Almal Capital Investments marks the beginning of an ambitious expansion phase into the industry.

Boasting a dedicated, diverse team of industry professionals, Almal Capital Investments' expertise comprises three key domains: real estate development, investment services, and construction management. With a heavy focus on high-end properties in the UAE, the company is committed to creating living spaces that feature unmatched elegance and superior long-term value. Almal Capital Investments distinguishes itself by incorporating renowned luxury brands, cutting-edge smart home technologies, and premium amenities into its developments, positioning the company as a pioneer in elevating industry standards in project execution and construction excellence.

Developing Excellence in New Territories:

In Ras Al-Khaimah, Almal Capital Investments has entered a strategic partnership with Al Marjan Island, investing $150 million to develop a magnificent 400-key entertainment hotel. Set against the picturesque backdrop of the Arabian Peninsula near Las Vegas' famed Wynn Resort, which is also under development, Al Marjan Island is Ras Al-Khaimah's premier destination for entertainment and luxury hospitality.

The pre-concept of this upcoming property was created by SSH Design, an internationally acclaimed architecture firm that has also been ranked among the top 10 in the Middle East for its exceptional creativity and innovation. Almal Capital Investments chose this venture after a feasibility study conducted in collaboration with global real estate service CBRE, which underscores the company's commitment to informed decision-making and strategic approach to maximise investment returns.

With these two major real estate projects already underway, Almal Capital Investment aims to redefine luxury hospitality and upscale living by adding an innovative touch and utilising its diverse set of expertise. The company's strategic approach, driven by data-backed planning and up-to-date studies, aligns with its vision to increase investment returns and create long-term value for residents.