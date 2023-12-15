Saudi Health Minister: We Used To Invest In Treatments, Now We Focus On Prevention

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}} From pain to hope...Saudi Health adds 1,200 new beds in 2023.

Saudi Health Minister Fahd Aljalajel commented that the ministry has been investing for a long time in providing treatments but has shifted to focus on prevention as a road map to a healthy community, stressing that 66% of citizens do not need to travel for medical service.

During an open session coinciding with the 2024 national budget forum, Aljalajel said that the ministry aims to increase healthcare coverage by 94% in 2030, pointing to the inauguration of 1,200 new beds in 2023, in addition to reducing average waiting times for operations to 24 days.

The minister pointed to the increase of oncology centers from 10 centers to 18 centers with an increase of 80%, pointing out that the Advanced Radiotherapy Center at King Fahd Medical City has been completed and will receive its first patients before the end of the year.

In his speech, Aljalajel added that the health services provided in Saudi Arabia are comparable to those in developed countries, stressing that Saudi Vision 2030 aims to invest in hope instead of investing in pain.

-p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="1122233" src="#" alt="1122233" width="620" data-bit="iit" />