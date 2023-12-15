Five-Year-Old Emirati Girl Sets Guinness World Record As The Youngest Publisher

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}



Alfai Al Marzooqi was honored at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, where she received the Guinness World Records certificate for her remarkable accomplishment. Emirates Heritage club bestows lifetime membership upon Alfai in recognition of her exceptional achievemen.

Abu Dhabi: In a heartwarming achievement, Alfai Al Marzooqi has etched her name in history as the youngest female to publish a book in Guinness World Records. This extraordinary feat was announced at Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi, where Alfai was born. The hospital facilitated the publication of her book and the subsequent recognition by Guinness World Records.

The five-year-old's journey into the literary world began with a collection of imaginative drawings that transformed into a published book, highlighting the friendship shared among children. Her book 'The Lost Rabbit' revolves around themes of compassion, love for animals, and the importance of caring for one another. The characters in her story, Alfai, Salma, her friend, and the latter's lost rabbit, Fufu, take readers on a heartwarming journey of friendship and kindness.

The book was not only written but also illustrated entirely by Alfai herself, who has already showcased her work at various book fairs.

Eminent Emirati writer Mariam Nasser, officials of the Emirates Heritage Club, Mr. Omran AlKhoori, Member of the Board of Directors and President of Business Development, Burjeel Holdings, and Mr. Waleed Tawfik, Chief Operations Officer, Burjeel Hospital, presented her the Guinness Certificate at the event. Alfai also signed copies of her book to the children at the event.

Mr. Omran expressed the hospital's pride in supporting Alfai's global achievement.“Alfai is a daughter of this hospital, and we all know her and her skills from her

childhood. We decided to help her achieve her dream of publishing this book and facilitate her entry into the Guinness Book of Records. At Burjeel, we are committed to nurturing these young talents, enabling them to build themselves and the country,” Mr. Omaran said.

Alfai's mother, Teeb Al Barri, shared that her daughter's passion for storytelling emerged at the tender age of two. She loved to listen to the stories that her mother read to her before bed and would ask thought-provoking questions.“She would always ask me strange questions, like 'How old is the tree' and 'Do roses laugh'? She was not interested in TV or tablets like other children but was focused on books,” said her mother.

Teeb revealed that it took just three days for Alfai to write, draw, and color the entire story of 'The Lost Rabbit', showcasing her exceptional creativity and dedication.

Alfai, currently in first grade, aspires to be an international fashion designer, drawing inspiration from her love of reading and storytelling. In pursuit of this dream, the family has launched the exclusive 'Tell and Tale' brand, showcasing Alfai's unique and artistic fashion pieces.

Alfai's father, Yaqoub Al Marzooqi, expressed immense pride in his daughter's achievement.“We all feel proud as we worked for several months on this title and collaborated with many parties, including Dar Sama for publishing and distribution to ensure we reached audiences at book fairs.”

The Al Marzooqi family's commitment to fostering talent also extends to Alfai's four-year-old brother, Hamad Al Marzooqi, who is aiming to set the Guinness Record for the youngest Emirati chef and entrepreneur in the children's category. The family's collective support continues to shape the remarkable journeys of their young ones.