Outlook For Asia Equities In 2024

(MENAFN- Asia Times) “Asia is expected to account for 60% of global GDP growth in 2024 – higher than the pre-pandemic average. Despite higher risk attached to geopolitics and China's economy, it will remain the main region for growth opportunities,” says the Economist Intelligence Unit.

The EIU reports that Bangladesh, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia and, to a certain extent, the Philippines are likely to see accelerated growth in the medium term. These nations are expected gradually to approach the GDP per capita levels observed in developed Asian economies such as Japan, Singapore and South Korea.

The outlook for Asia has generated substantial optimism concerning potential prospects in the region's stock markets for the upcoming year.

The anticipated robust growth and a relatively promising outlook in Asia could present attractive potential for discerning investors in 2024.

A significant theme is the potential for disruptive technological innovation, providing investors with rewarding and untapped opportunities in companies well positioned to benefit from ongoing transformations.