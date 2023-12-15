E-SUV Market Share, Size, Trends And Global Industry Growth Analysis Forecast Report [2030]

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global e-SUV Market to Grow at a CAGR of 14.1% During 2023-2030; Growing Strategic Partnerships by Key Players to Boost Market Growth Pune, India., Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-SUV Market The global e-SUV market size was valued at USD 176.67 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 208.50 billion in 2023 to USD 524.26 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period. e-SUV, an electric SUV, is a fully-electric sports utility vehicle powered by electricity instead of internal combustion fuel engine. Electric SUVs are one of the most popular electric vehicles, offering zero-emission and quiet operation. The increasing adoption of fuel-efficient mobility solutions is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. E-SUV Market Drivers & Restraints- Decreasing Electric Vehicle Battery Cost to Boost Market Growth The e-SUVs are increasingly becoming popular owing to their versatility and spaciousness, further driving e-SUV market growth during the forecast period. The rising adoption of e-SUVs due to the decrease in battery costs, further reducing the total operational and final vehicle costs, is boosting market growth during the forecast period. The continuous decrease in lithium-ion batteries is estimated to boost market growth during the projected period. However, increasing driving range anxiety owing to the lack of charging stations is anticipated to hinder market growth during the forecast period. Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 20230 CAGR 14.1% E-SUV Market 2030 Value Projection 524.26 billion Base Year 2022 E-SUV Market Size in 2023 208.50 billion Historical Data for 2019 - 2021 No. of Pages 200

E-SUV Market Competitive Landscape-

Increasing Strategic Partnerships by Key Players to Aid Market Growth

The increasing adoption of partnership strategies by key market players is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. The growing focus of key players on increasing product penetration in several developing nations is estimated to drive market growth during the projected period.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

E-SUV Market Segments-

HEV Dominated As They Are an Ideal Choice for the Buyers

Based on propulsion, the market is segmented into BEV and HEV. The HEV segment dominated as they are an ideal vehicle which lie between EV and IC engines making them suitable for buyers with insufficient charging infrastructure.

Increased Affordability to Boost Mid-Size Segment Growth

By size, the market is classified into compact, mid-size, and full-size. The mid-size segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The mid-size segment offers many required features, making it cost-effective, driving segment growth.

Increasing Cost-Effectiveness to Aid 150 to 300 km Segment Growth

Based on driving range, the market is divided into Upto 150 km, 150 to 300 km, and Above 300 km. The 150 km to 300 km segment is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period as the e-SUVS falling in this range has comparatively low costs.

Increasing Comfort to Boost Powertrain Segment Growth

By component, the market is divided into body, chassis, powertrain, battery, electronics, and others. The powertrain segment dominates the market during the forecast period due to its growing importance for safety, comfort, and performance.

Segmentation By Propulsion



BEV HEV By Size



Compact Mid-Size Full- Size By Driving Range



Upto 150 km 150 to 300 km Above 300 km By Components

Body

Chassis Powertrain

ICE Motor

Up to 20 kW

20 to 100 kW Above 100 kW Battery

Upto 10 kWh

10 to 30 KWh

30 to 60 kWh Above 60 KWh

Electronics Others

Get your Customized Research Report:

E-SUV Market Regional Insights-

Rising Government Initiatives to Increase EV Production to Boost Market Growth in Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the e-SUV market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the growing initiatives to raise the sales and production of e-SUVs. China holds the highest e-SUV market share in the region owing to the new energy vehicle mandate in the country.

Europe is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the stringent government policies and emissions rules to raise the proportion of commercial vehicles.

Report Coverage:



Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players. The latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Quick Buy - E-SUV Market Research Report:

Top Electric Sports Utility Vehicle (E-SUV) manufacturers Analyzed:



Tesla Inc. (U.S.)

Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)

BYD Company Ltd. (China)

Ford Motor Company (U.S.)

Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea)

Mercedes-Benz (Germany)

Nissan Motor Corporation (Japan)

Volkswagen AG (Germany) AB Volvo (Sweden)

COVID-19 Impact:

Increased Supply Chain Disruptions During COVID-19 Pandemic Hindered Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the e-SUV market growth. The increased closure of several major economies during the pandemic hampered market growth. The supply chain disruptions caused by a significant decrease in vehicle demand and manufacturing shutdown during the pandemic impeded market growth during the pandemic.

E-SUV Industry Development:

August 2023 – Honda launched the e:Ny1, a B-segment SUV for its European customers. With this launch, Honda claims that the e:Ny1 is the first SUV to be built on Honda's all-new front-wheel-drive e:N Architecture F platform. The range of this new SUV is over 400 km.

Speak To Our Analyst:

Table of Content:



Introduction



Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Market Trend

Key Insights

Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Technological Developments

COVID-19 Impact

Global e-SUV Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030



Key Findings / Definitions

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Propulsion

BEV

HEV

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Size

Compact

Mid-Size

Full-Size

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Driving Range

Upto 150 Km

150 to 300 Km

Above 300 Km

Rear Seat Entertainment

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Components

Body

Chassis

Powertrain

ICE

Motor

Up to 20 kW

20 to 100 kW

Above 100 kW

Battery

Upto 10 kWh

10 to 30 KWh

30 to 60 kWh

Above 60 Kwh

Electronics

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America

Europe

Asia pacific

Rest of the World

North America e-SUV Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Propulsion

BEV

HEV

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Size

Compact

Mid-Size

Full-Size

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Driving Range

Upto 150 Km

150 to 300 Km

Above 300 Km

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Components

Body

Chassis

Powertrain

ICE

Motor

Up to 20 kW

20 to 100 kW

Above 100 kW

Battery

Upto 10 kWh

10 to 30 KWh

30 to 60 kWh

Above 60 Kwh

Electronics

Others

Market Analysis – By Country

U.S.

By Propulsion

Canada

By Propulsion

Mexico

By Propulsion

Europe e-SUV Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Propulsion

BEV

HEV

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Size

Compact

Mid-Size

Full-Size

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Driving Range

Upto 150 Km

150 to 300 Km

Above 300 Km

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Components

Body

Chassis

Powertrain

ICE

Motor

Up to 20 kW

20 to 100 kW

Above 100 kW

Battery

Upto 10 kWh

10 to 30 KWh

30 to 60 kWh

Above 60 Kwh

Electronics

Others

Market Analysis – By Country

U.K.

By Propulsion

Germany

By Propulsion

France

By Propulsion

Rest of Europe

By Propulsion

Asia pacific e-SUV Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Propulsion

BEV

HEV

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Size

Compact

Mid-Size

Full-Size

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Driving Range

Upto 150 Km

150 to 300 Km

Above 300 Km

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Components

Body

Chassis

Powertrain

3

Motor

Up to 20 kW

20 to 100 kW

Above 100 kW

Battery

Upto 10 kWh

10 to 30 KWh

30 to 60 kWh

Above 60 Kwh

Electronics

Others

Market Analysis – By Country

China

By Propulsion

Japan

By Propulsion

India

By Propulsion

South Korea

By Propulsion

Rest of Asia Pacific

By Propulsion

Rest of the World e-SUV Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Propulsion

BEV

HEV

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Size

Compact

Mid-Size

Full-Size

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Driving Range

Upto 150 Km

150 to 300 Km

Above 300 Km

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Components

Body

Chassis

Powertrain

ICE

Motor

Up to 20 kW

20 to 100 kW

Above 100 kW

Battery

Upto 10 kWh

10 to 30 KWh

30 to 60 kWh

Above 60 Kwh

Electronics Others

Explore Our Trending Reports of Automotive Market:

Automotive Finance Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2028

Connected Motorcycle Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2030

Automotive Transmission Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2028

Internet of Vehicles Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2030

E-bike Charging Station Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2028

Automotive Keyless Entry System Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2028

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2028

Augmented Reality in Automotive Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2028

Vehicle Subscription Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2030

Automotive Engineering Services Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2029

About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM Pvt. Ltd.

Phone:

U.S.: +1 424 253 0390

U.K.: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: ...