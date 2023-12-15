Communication Intelligence Market Growth, Size, Region, Type | Industry Forecast Report, 2021-2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Communication Intelligence Market

In-depth analysis of the communication intelligence market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Communication Intelligence Market ," The communication intelligence market size was valued at $7.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $12.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Communication Intelligence, or COMINT, stands out among intelligence-gathering tools due to its ability to reveal the actions, intentions, and positions of intercepted sources. Given the increasing volume, variety, and intricacy of communications, there is a pressing need for automated systems to efficiently intercept and identify potential threats, enabling early detection and localization. These communication intelligence systems serve as strategic assets for national intelligence and joint users, effectively meeting the demands of border surveillance, homeland defense, and national security to address both immediate and future threats.

Request Sample Report at:

They support modern networking and satellite communication systems widely utilized by defense forces globally, operating at various levels, including aerial, ground, and naval. Intelligence, broadly defined, involves information that enables individuals or organizations to make decisions for a strategic advantage.

COMINT, in the realm of communication between individuals, reveals details about the transmitter, its location (if in motion), and its organizational role if known. It also provides information on the transmission's start time, end time, schedule (for periodic transmissions), frequency, and other technical specifics. Additionally, COMINT can disclose details such as encryption status and the potential for decryption.

The language of the transmission, the possibility of intercepting initially transmitted clear text, and the ability to retrieve it through cryptanalysis are also within the purview of COMINT. Address extraction from the message is particularly relevant when the signal is not a general broadcast, as sending stations might engage in COMINT, ELINT (e.g., navigation beacon activation), or a combination of both. Furthermore, COMINT analysis may yield information on the responder's position and signal characteristics, either in conjunction with or instead of an address or other forms of identification.

For Report Customization:

Rise in demand from defense and aerospace industry has led to an increase in the demand for communication intelligence. Increasing shift of defense sectors towards modernization and increase in the spending on national security for major technological innovations is contributing to the communication intelligence market growth in the upcoming years.

The key players profiled in the communication intelligence market report include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, and L3Harris Technologies, Inc., BAE Systems, Elbit Systems Ltd., Saab AB, TCI International, Inc., and HENSOLDT

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global communication intelligence market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working toward the growth of the market. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold the power to obstruct the market growth are profiled in the report along with Porter's five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and the emergence of substitutes in the market.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report:

The defense primarily employs this communication intelligence to assist them in making real-time decisions on the battlefield. It aids in the collection of data about the enemy troops by intercepting their text messages, voice messages, allowing the forces to stay updated about the enemy's plans. Furthermore, the system is well-known for its ability to intercept any information passed between opponents while also detecting any transmissions. For joint users or national intelligence, COMINT solutions are strategic intelligence-gathering tools that can address border surveillance, homeland defense, and national security needs in order to counter immediate and impending threats.

The increasing availability of communication intelligence in the public domain has emerged as a key trend in the communication intelligence market. COMINT systems are primarily used by the government and defense industry, but they are also increasingly being used in other fields such as the maritime sector, cyber-surveillance, RF spectrum mapping, eavesdropping, jamming, and satellite communications hijacking. The defense industry is implementing secure military communications technologies to prevent this. In Nov 2021, Smarsh announces the release of its communication intelligence platform, a next-generation solution for electronic communications retention and oversight.

The COMINT market is shifting away from defense, towards commercial providers. For example, the declining military expenditures of several major economies, including France, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, and Germany, would reduce the demand for COMINT systems in the near future, posing a barrier to the growth of the COMINT market. Such factors are estimated to limit the communication intelligence market growth during the analysis period.

Inquiry Before Buying:

Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Communication Intelligence Industry:

.COVID-19 has had a significant moderate impact on the communication intelligence industry. The COVID-19 epidemic has resulted in a significant increase in government surveillance tactics worldwide, primarily through mobile phone applications.

.Furthermore, new developments may have practical implications for pandemic preparedness efforts which has resulted in having a moderate impact on the market.

.China has made "digitization" of its national defence and civilian infrastructure a priority. According to AFCEA International, a non-profit organisations that provides ICT and security services to the military, governments, and businesses. However, because China was the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, its exports were harmed, resulting in a drop in demand for communication intelligence solutions.

.Moreover, demand for military equipment over the next few years is unlikely to be affected because funding for critical defence projects was set aside prior to the pandemic.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Reports:

1. Australia Communication Intelligence Market

2. South Africa Communication Intelligence Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

...

Web:

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn