Rising Star Ernest Pierce Co

Great American Family has released their Christmas Movie Countdown and there is one movie that has everyone's ears buzzing. "The 12 Games of Christmas" this feel-good, tv family movie has an ensemble cast starring: Johnny Ramey, Felicia Cooper, Ernest Pierce, and Exzinia Scott.

Ernest Pierce who plays Liam, a children's book writer married to Nora played by Exzinia Scott . The newlyweds are still finding their footing in this new level of their relationship when the holiday strikes and they visit Nora's sister Felicia Cooper for Christmas.

The 12 Games of Christmas Synopsis

A group of old acquaintances and their neighbors are transported to an interactive game with a theme for Christmas during an event celebrating Christmas. Produced by Great American Family, Constant Daydreamer Films, and The Asylum Films; Directed by Anthony Ferrante .

THE 12 GAMES OF CHRISTMAS

Premieres Sunday, December 17 at 8/7c

Ernest has been on a TV movie stint with The 12 Games of Christmas being his fourth TV movie in a year. Additionally, Ernest has starred and costarred in a host of feature films set to roll out over the next 24 months. Keep an eye out for this rising star as he is set to continue to star in some hits both on the big screen and at home movie cinema.

Ernest is represented by Citizen Skull Management and The Sovereign Talent Group.

