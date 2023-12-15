Russian Murom Surveillance Complex, Two Radar Stations Destroyed In Southern Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Murom-M video surveillance complex and two Aistyonok radar stations in southern Ukraine.
The Defense Force of Ukraine's South reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"In the past day, the enemy suffered the following losses: 15 occupants, 1 cannon, 1 mortar, 2 Aistyonok radar stations, 1 vehicle," the post says.
An enemy Murom-M video surveillance complex was also destroyed.
As Ukrinform reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have eliminated more than 342,800 Russian invaders since February 24, 2022.
