Ukraine's Air Defense Forces Destroy 14 Enemy Kamikaze Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of December 15, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with Shahed combat UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk district (Krasnodar Krai - Russia).

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down all 14 enemy drones over Mykolaiv, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi and Poltava regions.

According to the General Staff, 110 combat clashes took place on the battlefield in Ukraine in the past 24 hours. In total, the enemy launched 4 missiles attacks, 50 airstrikes, and 56 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas.

An air raid alert was announced across Ukraine as Russian invaders launched kamikaze drones from the south.