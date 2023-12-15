Foreign Companies Keen To Build Shipyard In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 15. Kazakhstan
plans to create a domestic shipbuilding plant based on existing
production facilities for the development of the merchant fleet,
said Transport Minister Marat Karabayev during a government
meeting, Trend reports.
Turkish companies YDA and Asfat, and Emirati Abu Dhabi Ports
(ADP) are showing potential interest in implementing the Shipyard
project.
As the minister noted, the plant's workload will be ensured by
the need for commercial and government vessels. Also, more than 150
ships require various types of repairs, which can be carried out at
the Kazakh shipyard.
At the first stage, there is a need for the construction of 10
new ships. New ship models are already being designed by
Kazmortransflot (Kazakhstan's National Sea Carrier).
On December 2, KazMunayGas JSC (KMG, Kazakhstan's national oil
and gas company) and Emirati AD Ports Group (ADP) have signed an
Agreement on principles for the creation of a ship repairing and
shipbuilding enterprise in Kazakhstan. The agreement defines the
basic terms of cooperation.
The parties will form a joint working group to investigate the
possibility of establishing a ship repair and shipbuilding
operation on Kazakhstan's Caspian Sea coast.
As previously mentioned by Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing
Director of Abu Dhabi Ports Group, Abu Dhabi Ports Group is
interested in collaborating on the development of the Caspian Sea
ports of Aktau and Kuryk.
Furthermore, Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Chairman of the Management
Board of KazMunayGas, previously stated that ADP and KMG intend to
collaborate on the joint construction of tankers for oil
transportation in open seas and the Caspian Sea in the near
future.
