Kazakhstan Continues To Boost Oil Exports Through Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 15. Exports of
Kazakh oil from the port of Aktau amounted to 3.062 million tons
from January through November 2023, which is 1.014 million tons, or
50 percent more compared to the same period last year, KazTransOil
JSC told Trend reports.
The increase in the volume of transportation of Kazakh oil for
export from the port of Aktau is due to an increase in the volume
of raw materials shipped towards the port of Baku, from 205,000
tons to 1.238 million tons, which is 6 times more than in the same
period in 2022.
At the same time, in the reporting period, 1.824 million tons of
oil were shipped from the port of Aktau towards the port of
Makhachkala.
In 2022, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered
to increase the volume of oil transportation along the
Trans-Caspian corridor.
In accordance with this instruction, KazMunayGas JSC
(Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company) and the state oil
company of the Republic of Azerbaijan SOCAR entered into an
agreement providing for the transportation of 1.5 million tons of
oil per year from the Tengiz field in the direction of the
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline.
Previously, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said
that deliveries via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline from
Kazakhstan will amount to 1.1 million tons of oil by the end of
2023.
"Every month, Azerbaijan receives from 12 to 14 tankers
transporting Kazakh oil. This is a satisfactory development. The
initial agreement between the parties provided for the
transportation of 1.5 million tons of oil this year. However, given
that deliveries began in April this year, we will be able to
transport 1.1 million tons of oil by the end of 2023," he said.
KazTransOil JSC is the Kazakhstan's national operator of the
main oil pipeline. It is part of the KazMunayGas JSC group.
KazTransOil JSC owns a diversified network of main oil pipelines
5.4 thousand km in length.
