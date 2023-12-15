French Alstom Discloses Expansion Plans In Uzbekistan's Railway Sector (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Alstom is
interested in supply of rolling stock to Uzbekistan for railways
main line, as well as urban light rail transport systems, a source
from the French Alstom rolling stock manufacturer told Trend .
"Moreover, Alstom continues to support the Main Line Signalling
systems installed earlier in Uzbekistan by offering spares and
services. Our company actively follows all the tenders in the
country for Main Line Singnalling systems rehabilitation projects,"
the source said.
The company representative noted that Uzbek government has
increased the investment to develop and improve the public
transport in recent years.
"As an example, we have the new electric buses on the streets of
Tashkent and the impressive extension of metro lines which has been
commissioned last year. However, the country needs even further
development because of the growing population is large cities and
the increasing number of automobiles. Indeed, the complex solutions
by developing of cities transport model and creation of multimodal
public transport hubs including also the tram lines along with
metro and buses could become the remedies for large cities," the
Alstom representative said.
Earlier this year, Uzbekistan Railways revealed its plans to
open a number of new separate companies for the development of
infrastructure, freight cars, and logistics, as well as passenger
transportation and station management, by the end of 2023.
Uzbekistan Railways will provide accounting, finance,
management, and digitalization, as well as procurement and
professional development services, to organizations within its
structure.
