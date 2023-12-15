French Alstom Discloses Expansion Plans In Uzbekistan's Railway Sector (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Alstom is interested in supply of rolling stock to Uzbekistan for railways main line, as well as urban light rail transport systems, a source from the French Alstom rolling stock manufacturer told Trend .

"Moreover, Alstom continues to support the Main Line Signalling systems installed earlier in Uzbekistan by offering spares and services. Our company actively follows all the tenders in the country for Main Line Singnalling systems rehabilitation projects," the source said.

The company representative noted that Uzbek government has increased the investment to develop and improve the public transport in recent years.

"As an example, we have the new electric buses on the streets of Tashkent and the impressive extension of metro lines which has been commissioned last year. However, the country needs even further development because of the growing population is large cities and the increasing number of automobiles. Indeed, the complex solutions by developing of cities transport model and creation of multimodal public transport hubs including also the tram lines along with metro and buses could become the remedies for large cities," the Alstom representative said.

Earlier this year, Uzbekistan Railways revealed its plans to open a number of new separate companies for the development of infrastructure, freight cars, and logistics, as well as passenger transportation and station management, by the end of 2023.

Uzbekistan Railways will provide accounting, finance, management, and digitalization, as well as procurement and professional development services, to organizations within its structure.