Special Offer From AZAL En Route Flights Baku-Vienna

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Azerbaijan's national air carrier AZAL has launched a new
discount campaign for flights connecting Baku and Vienna. The price
of tickets starts from ₼ 555 en route Baku-Vienna-Baku, and from €
299 en route Vienna-Baku-Vienna.
These promotional prices are valid for ticket purchases made
between December 15 and 21, 2023. Travel dates within this campaign
are available from January 16 to June 11, 2024, excluding peak
periods. Flights between Baku and Vienna are operated twice a week
- on Tuesdays and Fridays.
This special offer by AZAL presents a wonderful opportunity to
explore Vienna, a city renowned for its stunning historical
architecture, as well as being one of the epicenters of European
culture and art. It is important to note that the availability of
discounted tickets is limited.
To purchase tickets, please visit the official website , use the renewed mobile app
of the airline, or approach to the ticket offices or accredited
agencies of Azerbaijan Airlines.
