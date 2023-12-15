Azerbaijan Announces Volume Of Electricity Produced This Year (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Thermal power
plants (TPPs), including hydroelectric power plants (HPPs),
generated 24.5 billion kWh in Azerbaijan from January through
November, whereas renewable sources contributed 1.9 billion kWh,
Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X (Twitter),
Trend reports.
"According to operational statistics from January to November,
electricity output climbed by 223 million kWh, totaling 26.4
billion kWh, while exports increased by 2.7 billion kWh and imports
increased by 200.8 million kWh," the minister said.
In 2022, Azerbaijan generated more than 28.9 billion kWh of
power, a 4 percent increase over the previous year. More than 3
billion kWh of power were exported, whereas 137.1 million kWh were
imported.
Azerbaijan is also implementing large-scale renewable energy
production and export initiatives.
Earlier, Deputy Energy Minister Samir Valiyev announced the
establishment of a platform for international collaboration in the
sphere of green energy, with the initial involvement of four
countries.
"We are working on installing electricity transmission lines for
wind farms, as well as developing a green energy corridor that will
connect the Caspian Sea, with Europe via a cable running down the
bottom of the Black Sea," the deputy minister emphasized.
Valiyev further stated that initially, 4 gigatonnes of
electricity will be sent to Europe via the Black Sea and 1
gigatonne will be exported to Turkey and Europe via Azerbaijan's
Nakhchivan.
