New Azerbaijan Party Holding Pre-Election Board Meeting

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. The Board of the
New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) is convening in full, Trend reports.
The meeting is intended to choose the ruling party's candidate
for the February 7th special presidential election.
Tahir Budagov, the party's Deputy Chairman and head of the
central apparatus, told reporters on December 12 that a YAP board
meeting would be convened.
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential
election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.
