New Azerbaijan Party Holding Pre-Election Board Meeting


12/15/2023 1:10:12 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. The Board of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) is convening in full, Trend reports.

The meeting is intended to choose the ruling party's candidate for the February 7th special presidential election.

Tahir Budagov, the party's Deputy Chairman and head of the central apparatus, told reporters on December 12 that a YAP board meeting would be convened.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.

