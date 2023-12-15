(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) St. George's University extends exclusive Scholarship to AUS Alumni Pursuing Medicine



Sharjah, UAE. December 13, 2023 – The American University of Sharjah (AUS) College of Arts and Sciences announced that its graduates in biology, chemistry and environmental sciences accepted to the Doctor of Medicine (MD) program at St. George's University (SGU), Grenada, will receive an automatic $30,000 scholarship.

The scholarship will be awarded to AUS students who enroll in the four-year MD program at either of SGU's campuses, which are located in Grenada, West Indies, and Northumbria, Newcastle, UK. AUS alumni will also have the opportunity to apply for a further International Peace Bursary prior to enrolling, which will be awarded based on financial need.



This scholarship comes as part of a close collaboration between AUS and SGU following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2022. Today, three AUS Biology graduates are currently enrolled in the four-year MD program at SGU.

“The automatic scholarship granted to AUS alumni enrolling in SGU serves as a clear testament to the exceptional quality of our graduates,” said Dr. Hana Suleiman, Associate Dean of Graduate Affairs, College of Arts and Sciences at AUS.

St. George's University is an accredited Caribbean medical school and a center of international medical education, drawing students and faculty from over 150 countries to the island of Grenada.



AUS offers undergraduate degrees in biology, chemistry and environmental sciences. Its graduates can choose from numerous career options, including medicine and medicine-related professions, medical laboratory technology, public health, ecosystems health and management, wildlife conservation, marine biology, science education and teaching, academic research, pharmaceutical industry, governmental agencies, biotechnology and much more