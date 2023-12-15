AFG College With The University Of Aberdeen Holds Alumni Gala

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: AFG College with the University of Aberdeen recently held a gala reception in the presence of Sheikha Anwar bint Nawaf Al Thani, CEO of Al Faleh Education Holding. The occasion was an opportunity to celebrate and to network with alumni, faculty, distinguished guests, and friends for an evening that recognized the hard work and successes of previous students.

The event included speeches by University of Aberdeen Vice Principal – Global Engagement, Professor Alan Speight, who addressed the audience and expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the alumni for their efforts and continued support of the institution. Professor Boyne spoke about the important role that alumnus of the University play in supporting both AFG College and the University's developments; locally and globally, and of how creating a local alumni chapter will further enhance the reputation and standing of the University and support alumni progression.

During the gala evening an award ceremony was held to recognize alumni who have excelled in their respective fields. The nominations were adjudicated and judged by a panel who looked at the individual's contributions to society and accomplishments since graduating.

Sheikha Anwar bint Nawaf Al Thani, CEO for Al Faleh Educational Holding said:“We are proud of our alumni and of the work that they do both in Qatar and globally. Alumni of the University work in public sector and governmental institutions, multi-national companies as well as small and medium-sized businesses and family-run enterprises. Wherever they can be found across the globe we can witness the contribution that the University of Aberdeen graduates make to the pursuit of knowledge and of their contribution to the development of societies and organizations worldwide and we salute them.”

Abdulrahman Sultan Al Darwish, Alumni Postgraduate Winner said:“We welcome the chance to reconnect with our classmates and to see the progress that they are making in their careers. The evening is a great opportunity to network and catch up with our former lecturers and admin staff and reminisce over the time we spent obtaining a University of Aberdeen qualification. I was thrilled to receive an award in recognition of my achievements since graduating. I hope that my story will encourage others to go forth and be a positive change within their respective organisations.”

The gala was a resounding success, demonstrating AFG's and the University's continued commitment to celebrating the achievements of their previous students, whilst continuing to play their role in fostering greater human development in Qatar.