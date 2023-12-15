Flash News: OKX Announces Integration Of Star Protocol, Soquest, Owlto Finance And Rubydex With X1 Network

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 15, 2023.

OKX Announces Integration of Star Protocol, SoQuest, Owlto Finance and RubyDEX with X1 Network



OKX today announced that Star Protocol, SoQuest, Owlto Finance and Ruby DEX have integrated with the testnet version of X1, OKX's new, highly performant and secure Ethereum-based Zero Knowledge (ZK) Layer-2 (L2) network, built with the Polygon Chain Development Kit (CDK).

Star Protocol serves as a decentralized aggregator and commerce platform, giving users unprecedented control over their data and assets.

SoQuest is a Web3 task management platform, with the goal of simplifying campaign creation and execution, serving projects, Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and DAOs while driving community engagement and enhancing brand awareness.

Owlto Finance is a DeFi bridge enhancing cross-chain asset transfer and interoperability across Layer 2 solutions.

RubyDEX is a versatile multi-chain DEX that provides trading opportunities across cryptocurrencies, commodities and forex markets with advanced tools for traders.

These integrations enable the above protocols to demonstrate their unique capabilities in a controlled environment, setting the stage for their eventual rollout on the main network. There are currently over 50 projects deployed on X1's testnet and more to be added in the coming months.



X1 serves as OKX's new native network, with the goal of providing users and developers access to the world's biggest blockchain ecosystems. It is a state-of-the-art, user-friendly protocol designed for builders, creators and Web3 enthusiasts. X1 utilizes ZK proofs, ensuring high security and scalability while reducing transaction costs. The network is compatible with Ethereum, allowing seamless and secure deployment of EVM-based DApps. It also provides connectivity with a wide range of smart contracts, wallets and tools.

For more information, please visit the X1 website , or follow X1 on X and Discord.



About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet : The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX : A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace : A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx



