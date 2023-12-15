Infant Nutrition Market To Perceive Notable CAGR Of 7.7% By 2032, Future Trends, Challenges And Opportunity Analysis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Infant Nutrition Market

The growth of infant nutrition is highly dependent on the awareness among the consumers to provide complete nutrition to their child.

- Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Rise in awareness on adequate nutrition, increase in disposable income, and innovative packaging to influence buying behavior drive the growth of the global Infant Nutrition Market . In addition, the busy lifestyle of consumers have fueled the growth of the market. On the other hand, increased breastfeeding due to government initiatives hamper the growth of the market. Nevertheless, organic baby food and prebiotic and probiotics in baby food are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global infant nutrition market was valued at $45.5 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $95.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Request Sample Copy of Report:

Continuous innovation in product functionality and performance along with coherent strategies such as tailored packaging, which reflect the healthy ingredients of the baby food products allow major players in the market to sustain in the consumer-centric market. Moreover, attractive & convenient packaging acts as a key selling point for leading manufacturers. As a result, prominent players in the market have introduced baby food in a variety of packaging formats, including, but not limited to stand up pouches, glass & plastic containers, and cans, which helps increase the companies' infant nutrition market share.

Depending on the product type, the infant milk segment dominated the market in 2022, garnering around two-fifth of the market share according to the infant nutrition market analysis; moreover, the prepared baby food segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2032. In addition, special attention is given to the fat equivalents in newborn milk to mimic HMF counterparts since human breast milk (HBM) is supposed to be replaced by it. To improve infant milk digestion and fat and mineral absorption, the current trend in the newborn nutrition industry is to produce fat analogues by integrating palmitic acid in fatty acids through a lipase-catalyzed reaction.

Make a Direct Purchase:

By Region

Region wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2022, garnering a market share of 44.1%. Increase in spending power of the population in the region has significantly increased the demand for infant nutrition products in Asia-Pacific. The government has further started initiatives to promote baby care awareness. Furthermore, increase in internet advertising for healthy and nutrient-dense baby meals would help the infant feeding sector expand, helping to increase the infant nutrition market size.

Based on product type, the infant milk segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the global infant nutrition market revenue in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance by the end of 2026. The infant milk acts as a substitute to breast milk. In addition, the Infant milk debuts in gas-tight composites, which helps in keeping the infant milk fresh and also helps in increasing the shelf life of the product which drives the growth of the segment. On the other hand, the prepared baby food segment would register the fastest CAGR of 10.4% throughout the forecast period longer shelf life of prepared baby food, and wholesome ingredients used to prepare the baby food have augmented the growth of the segment.

Leading Key Players

Arla Foods Amba

Campbell Soups

Dana Dairy Group Ltd

Abbott

Danone

Nestle S.A.

Reckitt Benckise (Mead Johnson & Company LLC)

Perrigo Company Plc

Heinz Baby

Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF)

Get Your Report Customized:

Based on distribution channel, the hypermarket/supermarket segment accounted for around two-fifths of the global infant nutrition market share in 2018, and is anticipated to rule the roost during the study period. This is owing to the availability of broad range of consumer goods under a single roof, ample parking space and convenient operation timings. In addition, the increase in urbanization, rise in working class population, and competitive pricing augment the growth of the segment.

Key findings of the study

By product type, the infant milk segment is estimated to witness significant growth, registering a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

According to form, the solid baby food segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

As per distribution channel, the offline segment is estimated to witness significant growth, registering a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific was the dominant region in 2022, occupying a major share of the market.

Talk to our Analyst:

Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:

Baby Drinks Market -

U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market -

Chilled and Deli Food Market -

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn