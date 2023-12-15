Bhajan Lal Sharma To Take Oath As Raj CM On His Birthday Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 15 (IANS) Bhajan Lal Sharma, a first-time MLA, will be sworn in as the Rajasthan Chief Minister on Friday, which is also his birthday.

He will take oath along with two Deputy Chief Ministers -- Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa.

Governor Kalraj Mishra will administer the oath of office and secrecy to all three at around 12.15 p.m.

The rest of the ministers will be appointed after getting a green signal from the party's central leadership.

December 15 is also the birthday of Sharma. His family celebrated his birthday at the guest house of Chambal Power House, his temporary base.

Nominated Deputy CM Premchand Bairwa visited Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple before the oath-taking ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held outside Albert Hall (Ram Niwas Bagh) grand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief J.P. Nadda will participate in the ceremony.

Along with this, 16 Union Ministers and 17 CMs and Deputy CMs will also participate in the ceremony.

