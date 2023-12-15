B'luru Techie Complains Of Gang Rape After Going To Pub But Waking Up At Stranger's House

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 15 (IANS) In a bizarre incident, a Bengaluru-based software engineer woke up at a stranger's home following a visit to a pub in the city after which she filed a police complaint alleging gang rape, sources said on Friday.

According to the police sources, the incident occurred on Tuesday when the victim visited the pub in the city's Koramangala area.

All she remembers is getting unconscious and waking up at a stranger's place the next morning, the sources added.

The victim claims she was taken to the Deve Gowda Layout near Adugodi.

The police said that once she was awake, shemanaged to knock on the door of the nearest house, seeking help.

The residents of the housedialed the police helpline and Audugodi police rushed to the spot and rescued the victim.

Later, she was taken to the Koramangala police station, where filed her complaint.

The police have started a probe into the incident.

