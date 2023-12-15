Key Points To Consider While Choosing A Credit Card With Lounge Access

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DUBAI, UAE, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- While air travel is an exciting experience for most, the prospect of being stranded at a busy, crowded airport while waiting for a flight can be anxiety-inducing. Fortunately, airport lounges exist to allow passengers to relax and recharge away from the hubbub of the airport. Airports in the UAE, in particular, offer passengers some of the most luxurious airport lounges to elevate their travel experience.



Frequent travelers and individuals seeking indulgent travel experiences may consider getting a credit card with airport lounge access to enjoy lounge benefits without paying a premium. Here are some essential factors to consider before choosing a credit card with airport lounge access:



1. Lounge Network

Individuals should keep in mind that certain credit cards may only offer access to selected airport lounges around the world. Hence, it is essential to compare the lounge networks offered by various credit cards and check if an individual's frequented or preferred airports are part of the networks before making a decision.



2. Number of Complimentary Visits

Credit cards typically offer a specific number of complimentary airport lounge visits per year. Additionally, certain credit cards may restrict access to only domestic airport lounges. Frequent international travelers may compare credit cards that offer unlimited or a large number of complimentary visits to international lounges yearly and select one that aligns to their lifestyle and travel needs.



3. Guest Access

Certain credit cards may only offer complimentary airport lounge access to cardholders and not guests. If one travels frequently with a partner or family member, it is imperative to select a credit card that offers guest access to ensure a comfortable travel experience for everyone.



4. Annual Fee

Most credit cards require the payment of an annual fee, which is a recurring flat fee charged to a credit card account annually. Before choosing a credit card with airport lounge access, it is important to review the annual fee requirements and check for the possibility of fee waivers. If fee waivers are not possible, individuals will need to weigh the benefits of the card against the costs incurred before making a decision.



5. Additional Benefits

On top of airport lounge access, individuals may compare other benefits offered by the shortlisted credit cards. For example, some cards may provide complimentary travel insurance and concierge services, while other cards may offer rewards points and air miles that can be redeemed for travel benefits and air tickets with partner airlines. Individuals should consider their lifestyle and travel needs to make the most of the benefits offered by the selected credit card.



Conclusion



In conclusion, credit cards with airport lounge access can allow individuals to travel in comfort and luxury without a hefty price tag. Since such credit cards are aplenty on the market, it is essential for individuals to consider their lifestyle and travel needs and compare the available credit card options before making a decision. This way, travelers can select the best credit card for their needs and maximize the associated benefits.



About iQuanti

iQuanti ignites powerful and predictable digital marketing performance for global brands with an approach rooted in data science and deep vertical knowledge.



Notice:

Opinions, analyses, reviews, or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the select editorial staff alone and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed by any third party.



This press release is issued through Arab Newswire ( ) – a newswire service for Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and it is distributed by EmailWireTM ( ) – the global newswire service that provides Press release distribution with guaranteed resultsTM.

Sabya Shivam

iQuanti Inc

email us here