Warm Weather Forecast For Weekend

Amman, Dec. 15 (Petra)-- Warm weather conditions are expected countrywide, on Friday, while relatively cold conditions are forecast in mountainous areas, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).
Winds will be southeasterly moderate, the JMD said.
The weather department warned from low-visibility due to fog formation on mountainous areas during the early morning hours.
Similar weather conditions, the JMD also said, will prevail over the next 48 hours.
In Amman, temperatures are forecast to range between 17 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius.
Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 26 degrees during the day, sliding to 16 degrees at night.
