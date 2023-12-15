Cosmo First Launches Metalised Capacitor Grade BOPP Films

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 14 December 2023: Cosmo Films a global leader in specialty films for packaging, labeling, synthetic paper, and lamination applications recently launched Metalised Electrical grade BOPP films for Capacitor application. These Films are used for Capacitor manufacturing of various types of AC and DC Capacitors. These Capacitors have diverse application ranging from Electronics appliances, Industrial applications, Power Electronics, Automobile, Electric Vehicles, Renewable Power systems, etc.



These metalised capacitor grade films will be manufactured under clean room conditions with micro slitting capability and thickness ranging from 2.5 micron to 12 micron.



Speaking on the launch, Mr Kulbhushan Mallik, Global Business Head, Cosmo Films,“We, at Cosmo First, have proudly pioneered industry-first solutions for the past four decades. This strategic move aligns perfectly with the Cosmo Film's vision of strengthening our global leadership in specialty films through innovative and sustainable solutions”.



There is lot of focus from Government to make the country self-reliant under Atmanirbhar Bharat Scheme and Electronics manufacturing and Electronics exports is a key initiative. Capacitors being an important component in electronics eco-system truly supports this Government initiative. Currently there is lot of imports happening of these electrical grade capacitor films from countries like China and with growing demand of high-quality Capacitor Grade Films, there is a large potential for these films for both domestic and exports market. The current installed capacity of these Metalised Films is approximately 750 MT per annum, and Cosmo Films will look to scale up this product category in future.





About Cosmo First Limited:



Established in 1981 and founded by Mr. Ashok Jaipuria, Cosmo First is a global leader in specialty films and an emerging player in specialty chemicals (Masterbatches, Adhesive, & coating) along with a digital-first Omni channel Pet care business under the brand name 'Zigly'.



With engineering of innovative products and sustainability solutions, Cosmo First over the years has been partnering with worlds' leading F&B and personal care brands and packaging & printing converters to enhance the end consumer experience. Its customer base is spread in more than 100+ countries with sales & manufacturing units in India and Korea and additionally sales & distribution base in Japan, USA, Canada, and Europe.

