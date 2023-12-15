Experience A Rainforest Getaway In A Private Villa Near Manuel Antonio Park

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 14, 2023 1:00 am - Want to enjoy a honeymoon or family winter holiday in Costa Rica's lush, pristine tropical rainforests? Eco-resort Light of Dawn now has a few slots available for their high season in January and February of 2024. Don't miss out - reserve yours today

Are You In A Winter Wasteland Or Eco-Eden?

Imagine spending the winter holidays in a beautiful tropical paradise in the middle of the jungle, surrounded by waterfalls, instead of being holed up at home in front of the fireplace as the freezing wind whistles outside and the snow piles up.

Light of Dawn eco-resort in Costa Rica offers you the former kind of experience for the winter of 2024. January and February are the months of the resort's high season, as they are the ideal time to enjoy Costa Rica's warm, sunny tropical climate.

Whether you're visiting with your family or you're on your honeymoon with your special someone, you can now take advantage of the hotel's winter 2024 booking availability to enjoy a peaceful, romantic getaway or an exhilarating adventure tour (or both!) on the resort's 222-acre, pristine rainforest property.

Your Private Paradise Awaits...

Their boutique villas form a private oasis nestled 1,000 feet above the ever-popular Manual Antonio State Park. Your villa will serve as your home base from which you can take your pick from the resort's diverse, exciting menu of activities, offering the perfect balance of adventure and relaxation, according to the kind of experience you'd like to have.

Get all the details at

Enjoy Full Modern Amenities

The hotel's booking slots cover all-inclusive and rental-only accommodations packages, replete with complete modern amenities:

Fully-stocked kitchens, washers and dryers, complimentary Wi-Fi, and outdoor spaces like balconies, patios, and verandas amenities also include meals with fresh, local ingredients harvested from the resort's own farm.

Choose Your Own Adventure

If you and your family are looking for exciting adventures in an exotic setting, you can choose from a wide range of activities. The variety of tours alone embraces waterfalls, local vanilla farms, catamarans, and deep-sea fishing boats. You can also choose amongst other exhilarating activities like horseback riding, zip-lining, jungle night hikes, water rafting, beach excursions, whale watching, and treasure hunts.

If you're visiting for your honeymoon, Light of Dawn offers you a relaxing, private romantic getaway. Their all-inclusive Passion Flower package includes:

Chauffeured transportation, private chefs who will prepare gourmet meals for you, massage sessions, a personal trail guide, your choice of tours and excursions, and your very own photographer to capture special moments.

Such a diversity of activities is available thanks to the resort's convenient location - only a six-minute walk from the world-class Marina Pez Vela; a three-minute drive from Rancho Tipico Don Juan, where horseback rides are hosted; and a five-minute drive from the world-class Manuel Antonio Nature Park and Wildlife Refuge.

Have Fun & Educate Yourself

If you want to not only have a good time but also do good while you vacation, then you'll find Light of Dawn fits the bill in that respect, too. The resort's staff supports eco-tourism, which seeks to conserve the local natural environment and includes visitor education as well. Since 2014, Light of Dawn has been a member of Costa Rica's Fondo Nacional de Financiamiento Forestal (FONAFIFO), a government organization that supports people who protect national rainforests.

One joyful visitor said: "My whole family feels lucky beyond words to have stumbled upon this treasure! The property itself can easily be described as a gem! It's a few hundred acres of rainforest, with breathtaking views and a private waterfall that you'll continually visit during your stay."

Enjoy Pura Vida

Trail guides, chauffeurs, gourmet chefs, masseuses, amazing tours, a full kitchen stocked with snacks and beverages of your choosing... It's all yours during your winter 2024 Costa Rican vacation or romantic getaway at Light of Dawn!

Book your winter adventure today at