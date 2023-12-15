Breeze Airways Is Adding New Routes To California, Orlando Next Year

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 14, 2023 2:53 am - Breeze Airways expands warm-weather offerings, introducing flights from Connecticut to Orlando and Orange County, California, starting May 29, 2024.

Low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is set to enhance its route network next year with the introduction of seasonal flights connecting Connecticut to Orlando and Orange County, California. Commencing on May 29, 2024, Breeze will initiate nonstop service from Bradley International Airport in Hartford to Orlando, operating three times weekly on an Airbus A220-300 aircraft. The flights are scheduled for Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

Simultaneously, the airline will inaugurate services from Hartford to Orange County-Santa Ana, California, with five weekly flights. Termed as a "BreezeThru service," this route involves a stopover but ensures passengers remain on the same plane, streamlining the travel experience.

Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey expressed enthusiasm for these additions, stating,“Hartford was one of our first few bases of operations. These two new routes to Orlando and Orange County will connect our guests with two great family-friendly destinations – and access to both Disney parks!”

To mark this expansion, Breeze is offering promotional fares, with one-way tickets from Hartford to Orlando starting at just $59 for its "Nice" seats. The sale, applicable for travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from May 29, 2024, through Sept. 3, 2024, must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 18.

Furthermore, Breeze is extending a 35% discount on nearly all roundtrip base fares from Hartford. Travelers can utilize the promo code "FAROUT" at checkout until 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 14. This discount is valid for travel from Dec. 18 through Sept. 1, 2024, excluding blackout dates between Dec. 21 and Dec. 23, and from Dec. 26 to Jan. 2, 2024.

Founded in 2021 by David Neeleman, former JetBlue founder and current Breeze CEO, the airline has been rapidly expanding, serving 45 cities across 26 states. Breeze operates on a low-cost model, offering three fare options: "Nice," "Nicer," and "Nicest," with the latter including Breeze Ascent perks like checked baggage, complimentary snacks and beverages, and in-seat AC power with USB and USB-C charging ports.

In a bid for further expansion, Breeze Airways is currently seeking approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to extend its reach to international warm-weather destinations and parts of Europe. As the airline continues to evolve, it remains committed to providing affordable and convenient travel options for its growing passenger base.