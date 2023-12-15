BESTSIDE STUDIOS Unveils New Advertising Photography Facilities In Studio TWO

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 14, 2023 3:28 am - Bestside Studios is thrilled to announce the launch of cutting-edge advertising photography facilities within Studio TWO. Nestled in Albion, Bestside Studios is renowned for offering top-notch rental studios and production house services.

As the demand for advertising photography skyrockets due to businesses' online presence, Bestside Studios takes the lead with its two exceptional Melbourne studios. The digital era has businesses relying heavily on social media, sparking a surge in the need for high-quality advertising imagery. Enter Bestside Studios – your go-to solution for premium rental studios in Melbourne dedicated to advertising photography.

Why hassle with logistics when you can effortlessly rent a studio equipped with everything you need? Our Studio TWO, designed for ultimate creativity, offers state-of-the-art facilities required by advertising photographers. Packed with amenities like lighting gear for hire, props, backgrounds, changing rooms, and more, it's a haven for creative professionals. Our experienced photographer, Marcus, with over 10 years in the field, ensures an exceptional experience.

Pricing is flexible and budget-friendly, starting at $250 + GST for 4 hours. Need more time? Extend to 8 hours at an affordable $450 + GST. Additionally, meeting all work safety and child worksafe requirements, Studio 2 ensures a secure environment for all your creative endeavors.

"We achieved greater conversions and ROI by choosing Bestside Studios for our advertising campaign," raves a client. Our studio facilities, including office spaces, controlled lighting, and a well-equipped kitchen, make the creative process seamless and efficient for clients.

At Bestside Studios, we promise a seamless photography journey, offering customizable advertising photography experiences like no other. Not just that! Our in-house production house specializes in crafting bespoke ecommerce, campaign, and the social media content for the businesses.

Visit our website to book Studio 2 and unleash your creative potential!

About Bestside Studios:

Bestside Studios is your ultimate destination for professional, spacious photo and video shoot studios. Unlike other studio rental companies, we provide comprehensive facilities, including our in-house production house and talented photographers, ensuring our clients keep coming back for more.