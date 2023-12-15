University House TCU - Premier Student Apartments For Rent Near TCU

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 14, 2023 5:03 am - University House TCU is excited to announce its latest offerings for high-quality student housing, just a stone's throw away from the Texas Christian University campus.

Fort Worth, Texas : University House TCU is excited to announce its latest offerings for high-quality student housing, just a stone's throw away from the Texas Christian University campus. Known for its blend of comfort, style, and convenience, University House is the go-to choice for students seeking a vibrant, fully-featured living experience close to their educational pursuits.

University House TCU stands out with its array of spacious apartment options, ranging from studios to expansive 4-bedroom layouts. Each unit is thoughtfully designed with student needs in mind, featuring single bedrooms, private bathrooms, and queen-sized beds. The choice between hardwood-style or concrete flooring adds a personal touch, while the modern conveniences of a flat-panel HDTV, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances create a homely yet upscale vibe.

The commitment to a holistic lifestyle extends beyond the apartments themselves. Residents have access to a 24-hour fitness center, including a private MIRROR fitness room, for a personalized workout experience. The study lounge with free wireless printing caters to academic needs, and the clubroom with TVs is perfect for relaxation and socializing. The unique rooftop lounge, equipped with a wood pellet smoker, alongside a grilling area and fountain, provides an exceptional outdoor experience.

For more information, visit their website or call (817) 926-0448.

About University House TCU: University House TCU is a top-tier student housing provider in Fort Worth, Texas. Catering exclusively to the needs of TCU students, it offers a dynamic living experience with a comprehensive range of amenities. Its mission is to create a supportive, luxurious, and convenient environment where students can thrive academically and socially. University House is more than just apartments for rent near TCU; it's a community designed for the modern student.

Company: University House TCU

Address: 3201 S University Drive

City: Fort Worth

State: Texas

Zip code: 76109

Telephone number: (817) 926-0448