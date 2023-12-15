Beyond Boundaries: Viprivate Regen Med Pioneers Telemedicine In Regenerative Healthcare

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 14, 2023 6:44 am - Old Tappan, New Jersey, United States: ExoQure's Exosomes: A Breakthrough in Regenerative Medicine

VIPrivate Regen Med, a frontrunner in Regenerative Medical Therapies and TeleMedicine, is making waves in the healthcare industry with its revolutionary approach to regenerative treatments. As a leading ExoQure Regenerative Medical Product distributor, the company is redefining stem cell and exosome therapy standards. Their commitment to excellence is evident in their comprehensive range of services, including state-of-the-art regenerative medical therapies and accessible telemedicine solutions. The goal is to provide patients with alternatives to traditional treatments, avoiding the need for travel outside the USA. They invite patients, physicians, and institutions to explore the possibilities of regenerative medicine. As an authorized sales and distribution vendor for ExoQure, VIPrivate Regen Med offers top-tier stem cells and exosomes derived from ethically donated human umbilical cords. These products undergo rigorous testing to meet the highest clinical grade, quality, and safety standards. A Certificate of Conformity accompanies every shipment from an independent certified CLIA lab. With a focus on ortho-biologic therapy and the body's natural healing mechanisms, they are changing the healthcare landscape. The company's expertise extends to innovative treatments for knees, shoulders, hips, elbows, wrists/hands, and ankles/feet, offering hope and relief to those suffering from various musculoskeletal conditions.

VIPrivate Regen Med aims to reach individuals seeking regenerative medical treatments with various applications, including anti-aging, sexual dysfunction treatment, hair and skin rejuvenation, cognitive and brain health, and sports injury management. Chief physician Dr. Michael Cantor, a pioneer in ortho-biologic therapy, leads a network of A-class physicians guiding patients through alternative and effective regenerative therapies. TeleNursing services and collaboration with VIPrivate Care/Premium private pay home care offer a holistic approach to patient care. They deliver individualized post-procedure rehabilitation electronic intake forms and even cover transportation costs, which underscores their dedication to patient-centric care.

VIPrivate Regen Med firmly believes in the power of regenerative medicine and its ability to transform lives. Through their unwavering commitment to excellence, they continue to push the boundaries of medical innovation, providing hope and healing to patients seeking advanced regenerative treatments. They ensure high-quality, lab-certified regenerative products for those seeking innovative solutions on a larger scale.