Oxane's Engage 2023 Spotlights Private Market Trends

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 14, 2023 9:33 am - The forums bring together private market leaders in London and New York.

New York, London, New Delhi: December 14, 2023 - Oxane Partners ("Oxane"), a leading technology-driven solutions provider to private markets, held the third edition of its annual client forums, Engage 2023, in London and New York in the last week of November. The invitation-only networking events were attended by private market leaders from investment banks, private credit funds, hedge funds, and institutional asset managers.

The attendees exchanged thoughts on this year's market activity, their strategic priorities, and the outlook for 2024 and beyond. Some of the themes that were raised in the discussions included:

- Cautiously optimistic outlook as private credit continues to grow - The attendees highlighted cautious sentiment towards certain asset classes, such as real estate while certain other areas such as asset-based finance (ABF) continue to gain prominence as the broader private credit market grows further. Given the ongoing structural shift as traditional bank financing continues to retreat, ABF serves as an important funding source for companies in times of high inflation and macroeconomic uncertainty.

- Role of AI/ML in private markets - Reflecting upon the growing role of AI/ML, ChatGPT, and alike in private markets, the consensus was to focus on practical use cases that drive real value. The participants also highlighted that the effectiveness of the latest in technology is only harnessed when it's paired with domain expertise who understand the industry well.

- Strategic preparedness for 2024 and beyond - Many industry leaders emphasized technological preparedness to effectively tackle the operational challenges in the rapidly evolving investment landscape. The participants highlighted there's a growing cognizance to prioritize digitalization in enabling scalable growth as private markets continue to gain the interest of investors globally.

"We extend our heartfelt appreciation to our clients for contributing to yet another vibrant gathering at 'Engage 2023'. It was great to have industry leaders come together for insightful discussions on current trends, and market outlook, discuss strategies, and evaluate priorities for the upcoming months." Vishal Soni, Co-founder and Managing Director, Oxane Partners.

Kanav Kalia, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Oxane Partners, added "This year, we extended the reach of the 'Engage' forum to the US, hosting our exclusive client forum on both sides of the Atlantic, allowing us to capture the pulse of the private markets globally. Thanks to our clients and partners for making Engage 2023 a memorable event, and helping us build this forum for industry discussions and collaboration."

About Oxane Partners:

Oxane Partners is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions to the private markets industry. Our solutions transform the way investment firms and banks analyze and manage their investments. We unify our technology with deep domain expertise to provide compelling solutions to the challenges faced by the private markets industry.

Our solutions manage over $400 billion of notional for 100+ clients including global investment banks, private credit, private equity, hedge funds, and alternative asset managers. With offices in London, New York, Gurgaon, and Hyderabad our team of 350+ supports clients in more than 20 geographies globally.

Founded in 2013 by former structured credit investment professionals at Deutsche Bank, Oxane Partners is at the forefront of the digital transformation that is underway in the private markets industry. For more information, please visit

Press contact:

Gurneet Singh

Marketing Communications

...

UK: +44 (20) 7993 6893

US:+1 347 329 4561

IN: +91 797 345 2806