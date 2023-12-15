Insight Global Leases 20,000-Square-Foot Office Space In Midtown Tampa

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 14, 2023 1:20 pm - The lease marks an expansion for the staffing firm in Tampa.

Insight Global, an Atlanta-based international staffing company, has leased a 20,000-square-foot office space in Midtown East, an 18-story, 430,000-square-foot office tower in Midtown Tampa. The move marks a significant expansion for the company, which is currently leasing a 13,800-square-foot office space in MetWest International in Tampa.

Jodi Selvey, Joanne LeBlanc and Meredith Selvey of Colliers represented Insight Global in the transaction. Lauren Coup and Brad Heeter represented the landlord, Highwoods Properties Inc.

“Our long-standing partnership with Insight Global allowed us to work closely together to broker this deal and bring their expansion plans in Tampa to fruition,” said Jodi Selvey, vice chair of Colliers Atlanta.“Insight Global's expansion into Midtown East not only highlights the agency's commitment to innovation and growth but also underscores the flourishing appeal of Midtown Tampa as a corporate hub, offering companies a dynamic and forward-thinking environment to thrive and succeed."

Developed through a partnership between Bromley Cos. and Highwoods Properties Inc., Midtown East is an 18-story Class A office building located in the 23-acre Midtown development. Developers plan to pursue LEED, Fitwel and Energy Star certifications to promote connectivity, creativity and wellness. Tenants of Midtown East include Tampa Electric Co. and Peoples Gas as anchor tenants. Midtown West is also home to the headquarters of Kforce, Inc., PGIM Inc., and Primo Water Corp.

“At the time of touring, our priorities were location for ease of access and amenities, not only within the building but in the surrounding area,” said Brittany Arnold, real estate director for Insight Global.“Midtown had it all. Our local teams are thrilled and can't wait to get settled and enjoy all the development has to offer.”

The Midtown development includes 580,000 square feet of office space, 185,000 square feet of retail space, nearly 400 apartments, and a dual-flag Aloft/Element hotel. Construction on Midtown East began in the first quarter of 2023 and is expected to be completed in early 2025.

Insight Global is an international staffing company specializing in sourcing IT, accounting, finance, healthcare and engineering professionals and delivering service-based solutions to Fortune 1000 clients. The company has more than 70 office locations in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. In addition to staffing services, Insight Global provides culture consulting, DEI training, specialized healthcare staffing and resources, and an array of client programs through its managed services division, Evergreen.

