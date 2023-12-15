World Bank Approves Funding For Development Of Uzbekistan's Market Policy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 15. The Board of
Executive Directors of the World Bank has approved $800 in support
for development policy in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.
As per data provided by WB, within the investment framework, the
Uzbek government will be provided with financial assistance for the
implementation of a new stage of social, economic and climate
reforms with a purpose to accelerate the country's transition to a
market economy, ensure equal economic opportunities for citizens
and create a solid foundation for sustainable growth of the
national economy.
"The new World Bank operation is aimed at supporting key
government priorities, including reducing the state's dominant
position in important sectors such as agriculture, rail transport,
chemical industry and energy. Appropriate measures will allow the
private sector to participate more actively in the development of
these industries. This operation will also help strengthen the
social and legal protection of vulnerable groups of the population
and solve problems related to climate change and environmental
protection," Marco Mantovanelli, head of the World Bank
representative office in Uzbekistan noted.
As part of the operation, the World Bank will provide financial
support to Uzbekistan at a lower interest rate and for a longer
period compared to the borrowing options currently available on
international financial markets.
As a result, the costs associated with the payment of loan funds
will be significantly lower for Uzbekistan. In turn, this will
allow the country to save significant financial resources that can
be directed to the implementation of priority socio-economic
tasks.
"The government is firmly committed to a reform program that
will transform Uzbekistan into a more open and competitive market
economy. The World Bank supports the country in achieving this goal
by providing the necessary expertise, international experience and
financing," Zhasur Karshibayev, Deputy Minister of Economy and
Finance of Uzbekistan said.
MENAFN15122023000187011040ID1107601202
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.