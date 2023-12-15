Australia To Expand Training Program For Ukrainian Military In 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Australia will expand its commitment to the training of recruits from the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of Operation Kudu in 2024.

This is said in a press release by the Ministry of Defence of Australia, Ukrinform reports.

“We are proud to expand Australia's support for Operation Kudu, a mission that cements international solidarity for Ukraine. Our growing commitment to the multinational training mission affirms our pledge to provide meaningful and relevant support to the government and people of Ukraine,” said acting Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, Richard Marles.

noted that since January, Australian soldiers have helped train more than 1,200 recruits as part of the UK-led and based multinational training mission, to support Ukraine's national defence following Russia's invasion.

The most recent rotation of about 70 Australian Defence Force (ADF) instructors

returned to Darwin this week. Over the next 12 months, the number of ADF members deployed on each rotation will increase to 90.

“Australia's role will be expanded to include a junior leadership training program, focusing on areas such as foundation warfighting skills, including urban and trench warfare, combat first aid, explosive hazard awareness and marksmanship,” the ministry said.



As reported by Ukrinform, since the full-scale war began, Australia has provided almost 1 billion Australian dollars in aid to Ukraine, including 730 million in military aid.

Photo:RebeccaLintzPhotography / pixabay