EU Council Urges European Commission To Develop Capacity Of 'Solidarity Lanes' With Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Council has stressed the importance of security and stability in the Black Sea region for Ukraine's grain exports to world markets and urged the European Commission, together with its Member States, to increase the capacity of "solidarity lanes" on the borders with Ukraine.

This is said in the European Council summit conclusions on Ukraine, enlargement and reforms, Ukrinform reports.

“The European Council stresses the importance of security and stability in the Black Sea. It is vital that Ukraine's grain exports are sustainable and reach world markets. The European Council supports all efforts to facilitate exports of Ukraine's grain and other agricultural products to the countries most in need, notably in Africa and the Middle East,” the document says.

“The European Council also underlines the importance of using the EU's Solidarity Lanes to their full potential, and invites the Commission to speed up work with Member States in order to propose new measures with a view to further developing the capacity of the Solidarity Lanes on all routes,” the summit conclusions say.

The EU leaders also stressed that the European Union will continue to support the Republic of Moldova and Georgia in addressing the challenges they face as a consequence of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

As earlier reported, the European Council summit is taking place in Brussels. The leaders of the EU countries are considering decisions of historic significance for Ukraine. The European Council approved the decision to launch negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova regarding future membership, and continues the discussion of the proposal to create an Ukraine Facility in the amount of EUR 50 billion in the revised EU long-term budget for 2024-2027.