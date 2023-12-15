Over 150,000 Mutual Trips Taken Under Visa-Free Exchange Between Russia, China, Iran

(MENAFN- AzerNews) More than 150,000 mutual trips with Iran and China have taken
place within the framework of the visa-free group exchange since
its launch in August 2023, Nikita Kondratyev, the head of the
Department of Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special
Projects at the Russian Economic Development Ministry, said, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
"We have launched a group visa-free tourist exchange with China
and Iran. According to the latest statistics as of yesterday, we
have more than 150,000 reciprocal trips and about 50,000 inbound
tourists respectively, mostly from China, came to Russia through
this channel," Kondratyev said at the St. Petersburg International
Travel Hub Tourism Forum.
The head of the department noted that the introduction of such a
mechanism for group visa-free travel is also being discussed with
India. "Now we are working with a number of countries in the Middle
East and Asia to introduce a fully visa-free regime," he added.
"As for the creation of some comfortable conditions for the
convenience of foreign guests, we are preparing to launch a tourist
payment card in 25 countries starting next year. We see that due to
the measures taken, the interest of foreign tourists in traveling
to our country is growing. This is also evidenced by the data on
the two-fold increase in the number of reservations in Russian
accommodation facilities. First of all, these are tourists from
China, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Kuwait, Iran and India,"
Kondratiev said.
According to his data, the common electronic visa, which Russia
has introduced for 55 countries, has been used by more than 130,000
foreign tourists since August 1.
The Travel Hub International Tourism Forum takes place in St.
Petersburg from December 13 to 15.
