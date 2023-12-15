Central Bank Leaves Interest Rate Unchanged At 14 Percent Per Annum In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At the meeting of the Central Bank Board on December 14, 2023, a
decision was made to leave the interest rate unchanged at the
annual level of 14 percent, Azernews reports,
citing Kun news agency.
"Despite the slowing down of inflationary processes in the
economy, uncertainty remains regarding the duration of this trend.
In the conditions of high gross demand, the task of reducing
inflation to the target level of 5 percent in 2025 requires the
continuation of relatively strict monetary and credit conditions,"
the official release of the Central Bank says.
It is noted that the inflation rate decreased in
October-November and was 8.8 percent in annual terms.
According to forecasts, in 2024, the inflation rate is expected
to be in the range of 8-9 percent given the current economic
conditions. Although core inflation showed a slowing trend since
the beginning of the year and reached 9 percent annually in
November, the effect of increasing pressure on some goods is
observed. Achieving a steady decline in inflation will take some
time.
Inflationary expectations of the population and entrepreneurs
continue to be higher than the current inflation indicators, around
13-14 percent.
Economic activity is mainly supported by high aggregate consumer
demand and growth in private investment. Consumer demand is
supported by government spending and an increase in retail lending.
The driver of supply-side economic growth remains the services
sector, which accounts for about half of GDP growth. Preservation
of positive dynamics of growth of wages and real income of the
population will support consumption activity in the future. The
above-mentioned factors show that the risks associated with
ensuring a stable decrease in inflationary processes remain.
"The Central Bank management has decided to continue a
relatively tight monetary policy in order to achieve the inflation
target under these circumstances," the release said.
In the case of decreasing inflation, keeping the main rate
unchanged will serve to keep the real interest rates in the money
market moderate. This will help to preserve the current dynamics in
the accumulation activity in the conditions of the balancing of
lending rates and increase the possibility of wider use of domestic
financial resources against the background of the increase in the
cost of external financing.
In the conditions of high real interest rates on deposits in
national currency, high growth rates of bank deposits are expected
to continue.
In the future, the achievement of long-term price stability will
become more and more relevant due to the reduction of the budget
deficit and the expansion of the scale of application of market
principles to the economy.
MENAFN15122023000195011045ID1107601193
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.