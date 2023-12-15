Ethiopia's Membership Of BRICS To Strengthen Ties With Brazil

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





ADDIS ABABA, Dec 15 (NNN-PRENSA LATINA) - Ethiopia's membership of BRICS, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, will reportedly strengthen its ties with the South American nation through increased investments.

Aklilu Tadesse, Executive Director of the Industrial Parks Development Corporation (IPDC), made the remarks while speaking at the Ethiopia-Brazil Trade and Investment Seminar organized by the Embassy of Brasilia in Addis Ababa.

Tadesse invited Brazilian entrepreneurs to invest in Ethiopian industrial parks and the Dire-Dawa Free Trade Zone, IPDC posted on its X account.

He called on Brazilian manufacturing companies and investors to explore investment opportunities in Ethiopia, especially in the manufacturing and agro-processing sectors within the industrial parks and the Dire-Dawa Free Trade Zone.

The Brazilian participants in the seminar expect to visit the Bole Lemi Industrial Park on Friday.

During the 15th BRICS Summit held in South Africa in August, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the acceptance of the membership of Ethiopia, Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, to be in force as of Jan 1, 2024. - NNN-PRENSA LATINA