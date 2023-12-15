Cold Wave Continues Unabated In Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Kashmir continued to reel under cold wave-like conditions with the mercury staying several degrees below the freezing point across the valley last night, officials said on Friday.
Srinagar city - the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir - recorded a low of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night which was above 1.9 degrees Celsius than previous night's minus 5.4 degrees Celsius, the officials said.
Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.0 degrees Celsius, while the famous resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 3.44 degrees Celsius, they said.
Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, Kokernag town minus 1.9 degrees Celsius and Kupwara minus 4.2 degrees Celsius.
Jammu recorded a minimum of 7.3°C against 6.7°C on previous night, and it was below normal by 1.9°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded 1.7°C, Batote 4.2°C and Bhaderwah 0.4°C, they said. Read Also Cold Wave Sweeps Kashmir, Water Bodies Freeze Cold Wave Tightens Grip On Kashmir, Srinagar Shivers At Minus 5.3 Degrees
The intense cold wave conditions in the valley has resulted in freezing of several water bodies while water supply pipes in many areas have been jammed.
MeT has predicted mainly dry and cold weather in J&K till December 24.
In the next 24 hours, mainly dry weather has been forecast while on December 16 generally cloudy weather with possibility of brief spell of light snow over extreme higher reaches is possibility,they said.
From December 17-24 December, the MeT has predicted“mainly dry weather.”
“Overall, dry and cold weather most likely to continue till December 24 over most places
of
J&K.”
