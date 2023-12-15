Groundbreaking New US Embassy In Riyadh – Significant Milestone

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

USA / UAE – Deputy assistant secretary for Arabian Peninsula Affairs Daniel Benaim and Saudi deputy foreign minister Waleed El-Khereiji joined US ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Michael Ratney marked a significant milestone in the enduring US-Saudi bilateral partnership and underscoring the commitment of both nations to strengthening tie in a groundbreaking ceremony for the new US Embassy Riyadh.

“The new embassy, a striking architectural design with the latest security and sustainability features, will provide a modern, secure, and efficient workplace for embassy staff and will serve as a powerful symbol of the United States' enduring partnership with Saudi Arabia,” the office of the spokesperson, US department of state said.

Built on a 27 site within Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter, the embassy's design is both informed by the geological characteristics of Saudi Arabia and inspired by the traditional architecture of the region. The design's responsiveness to the local environment aligns with the project's goal of attaining leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED®) certification – a globally recognized mark of achievement in high-performance, best-in-class, green buildings.

Morphosis of Los Angeles is the design architect and Caddell Construction Co., LLC of Montgomery, Alabama, is the design-build contractor, with Integrus Architecture of Seattle as the architect of record.

The Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO) provides the most effective facilities for United States diplomacy abroad. Since the start of the department's Capital Security Construction Program in 1999, OBO has completed 178 new diplomatic facilities and has more than 50 active projects in design or construction worldwide.

