Kishida's Sub-20% Approval Rate Is Good News For China

(MENAFN- Asia Times) TOKYO – That loud ticking sound emanating from the Japanese capital is Fumio Kishida's political clock counting down toward zero.

Approval ratings in the neighborhood of 30% tend to spell the end of Japanese governments. Prime Minister Kishida's is now below 20% – and dropping as the economy sinks into recession and inflation outpaces wage growth.

The rising odds that Kishida will soon be shown the door is stellar news for Xi Jinping's China and a dismal turn of events for Joe Biden's White House.

Since grabbing the premiership in October 2021, Kishida has been as close an ally to US President Biden as any. And a pivotal one, representing a key pillar of Biden's“Indo-Pacific strategy” to encircle an ascendant China.

At its core is the“Quad partnership” of the US, Japan, India and Australia. For Biden, Kishida is the indispensable Asia-region ally.

Lots was made of former prime minister Shinzo Abe's bromance with Donald Trump. That bond, though, was between two populists looking out for their own short-term interests. The Biden-Kishida relationship is forged by worries about democratic backsliding and curbing China's access to vital technology.

And the Biden-Kishida era could be over in short order, much to Beijing's relief.

On Thursday, Kishida made a desperate plot to regain the momentum by reshuffling his cabinet – again. He tried the same gambit in September, with zero bounce in support rates.

This latest rejiggering has a whistling-past-the-political-graveyard vibe to it. Kishida's move to replace four cabinet members implicated in a slush-fund scandal is good for a headline or two. But the odds of it signaling a reboot that revives the economic reform process are negligible at best.

That's bad news for Asia. If past episodes of Liberal Democratic Party leaders on the ropes is any guide, Kishida will likely hang on for a few more months. During that struggle, he'll be too busy struggling to save his job to do his job.

With Japan perhaps already in recession, this period of leadership intrigue leaves zero time to step up efforts to get Japan's economy back on track.