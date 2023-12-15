Xmas Eve Left Meet To Decide On CM Vijayan's Cabinet Rejig

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 15 (IANS) The much awaited Left Democratic Front ( LDF) meeting to discuss the finalisation of the already decided induction of two ministers in place of two, who will be bowing out as per the 2021 agreement, is scheduled to be held here on December 24, the Xmas eve.

While there is a foregone conclusion about the two names -- K.B. Ganesh Kumar (Raju) and Kadanapally Ramachandran (Devarkovil) -- it remains to be seen if the much speculated rejig of portfolios among the other cabinet ministers will be taken up for discussion in the meeting.

In May 2021, when the second Pinarayi Vijayan government took office, there was an in-principle decision to share cabinet posts among the parties having single MLAs.

Under that formula, Antony Raju was given the Transport portfolio and Ahamed Devarkovil took over the Ports department. As per the agreement, after the completion of 30 months in office, the two ministers are to make way for film actor-turned-politician K.B. Ganesh Kumar (Raju) and veteran Kadanapally Ramachandran (Devarkovil).

The talk of the rejig arose after Ganesh Kumar, who shifted his loyalty from the Congress-led UDF to the LDF ahead of the 2016 Assembly polls, had expressed his intent that he does not want the Transport portfolio.

Incidentally, 57-year-old Ganesh Kumar has been a legislator since 2001. He was a minister in the cabinet of A.K. Antony in 2001, but made way for his father after a few years . Then again in the Oommen Chandy cabinet in 2016 and following a domestic issue with his then wife, Kumar quit and since then had been upset with the Congress-led UDF and he along with his father took their party -- Kerala Congress (B) to the Left fold.

If Ganesh Kumar is going to get a portfolio other than Transport, then there would be a rejig, if he not, there will be no movement then.

So all eyes are on the December 24 LDF meeting when the final decision will be taken.

