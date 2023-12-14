Inorganic Salts Market Growth and Trends Analysis

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) To most people, ‘salt’ simply means table salt, or sodium chloride. However, the word has a specific meaning in chemistry, hence denotes a wide array of compounds, almost all of them powders. In technical terms, any compound that has a cation (positively charged atom) bonded to an anion (negatively charged atom), such that the net charge of the molecule is 0, is a salt. In the simplest form, a salt can be produced by reacting an acid with a base (alkali).



According to P&S Intelligence, the inorganic salts market is expected to display a 6.5% CAGR during 2024–2030, to reach USD 290.8 billion by 2030 from an estimated USD 188.6 billion in 2023. Inorganic salts are those that do not contain a carbon–hydrogen bond. In fact, the majority of the industrially used salts are inorganic. They are used as raw materials, intermediates, and final products in a variety of applications, such as fertilizers, food and beverage products, construction chemicals, healthcare, cosmetics, and personal care and homecare products. Hence, due to such a wide application area of such compounds, their consumption keeps on growing.



Such chemicals can be classified both on the basis of their cation and anion. For instance, sodium chloride can be classified both as a sodium salt and a chloride salt. This makes the segregation of these compounds based on their application a little easier. For instance, phosphate salts, specifically diammonium phosphate and ammonium dihydrogen phosphate (also known as monoammonium phosphate), are majorly used in fertilizers. Similarly, silicate salts are widely consumed in the glass industry; silica being the major raw material that goes into the production of glass.



Moreover, sodium chloride finds application in several cosmetic products, such as oral hygiene products, fragrance, shampoos, skin, nail, hair, cleansing, makeup and bath products, and suntans. Further, two of the major ingredients of shampoos are sodium lauryl sulphate and sodium laureth sulphate. Similarly, the key ingredients of toothpastes are calcium carbonate, calcium hydrogen phosphates, and sodium fluoride. Additionally, calcium carbonate is used in dietary calcium supplements, antacids, and medicinal tablets.



In the same way, titanium dioxide is a major component of paints and coatings as it gives them their white color. Hence, as construction activities burgeon around the world, the demand for paints and coatings will grow, which will drive the consumption of titanium dioxide. Another key material that is witnessing a booming demand with the growing construction sector is steel. It is used widely as a structural element in buildings, bridges, and towers. Its burgeoning consumption is propelling the demand for aluminum oxide, or alumina, which is used as a refractory, the bricks that line the furnaces.





