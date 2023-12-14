UAE Weather: Chance Of Rainfall Today Temperatures To Drop To 8Oc In Some Areas

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 15 Dec 2023, 7:28 AM

The weather today is expected to be partly cloudy and dusty at times, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

Low clouds are set to appear over some areas, especially coastal, with a probability of rainfall. Temperatures are set to dip gradually .

Heavy rains lashed mountainous areas of the country yesterday. In a video shared by Storm Centre on X, rainfall is seen in Jebel Jais, as a wadi nearby overflows.

Fresh to strong winds will blow over the sea causing dust and sand during daytime, especially towards the westward region, gradually decreasing by night.

The sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and rough at times by morning, becoming moderate to slight in the Oman Sea.

Lowest temperature is expected to drop to 8oC in internal areas of the country, with the highest reaching 28oC.

