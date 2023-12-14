JAF Foils Narcotics Smuggling Attempt From Syria

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) on Thursday killed a smuggler and injured others, thwarting a smuggling attempt of a“large amount” of narcotics from Syria into the Kingdom.



The Eastern Military Zone personnel, in coordination with relevant security institutions, handled armed groups who took advantage of adverse weather conditions, fog and rugged ground along the border to engage in illicit activities, including smuggling and infiltrating from Syria into Jordan, a JAF source stated.

The rapid response teams applied rules of engagement using direct fire protocols, which resulted in the death of one smuggler and injured others, while some were forced to flee back to Syria



Items seized included 446,000 Captagon pills, 1,439 palm-sized sheets of Hashish, a Kalashnikov-type firearm and ammunition, all of which have been handed over to the relevant authorities, reported the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The JAF source reiterated that the army will apply“full force” to thwart any infiltration or smuggling attempts to protect the Kingdom's borders, citizens and national security.