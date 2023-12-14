RJ Marks 60Th Anniversary, Expands Global Reach By Boosting Fleet In 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - On December 15, 2023, Royal Jordanian (RJ) celebrates its 60th anniversary; marking the date of its launch by His Majesty the late King Hussein, in 1963.

Since its founding, RJ has been an ambassador of goodwill and friendship to other cultures. Now, under the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah, RJ, which has greatly progressed and modernised, continues to play this role and consolidate its outstanding position, according to an RJ statement.



RJ Vice Chairman/CEO Samer Majali expressed appreciation for the Jordanian government's continuous interest in the airline's journey, and its keenness to see it continue to carry out its duty as Jordan's flag carrier, a role through which RJ contributes to the Jordanian economy and that makes it a major employer.

RJ, he stressed, is a long-established company and a national icon that plays a pivotal role in connecting Jordan to the world.

Majali said that RJ has all the elements that can make it even more successful and help it create a brighter future. It endeavours to join all other national efforts to project Jordan as a tourist destination and make Amman a gateway to the region, not least by offering more travel options to customers and building a robust regional network with increased frequencies to different cities. In the near future, RJ will expand its network to serve 60 destinations, the statement read.



He added that 2023 is a turning point in the fleet renewal programme, as the company contracted to introduce 20 new A320 neo, eight Embraer E2 jets, and nine Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

