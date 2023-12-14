Asia Morning Bites



Global markets: US Treasury yields continued their downward march on Thursday, taking the 10Y yield down to 3.921% after a decline of 9.6bp. We haven't seen 10Y yields starting with a 3 since July. There was a smaller decline by the 2Y yield of 3.8bp. EURUSD has been given a further lift as US yields declined, rising to 1.1005. This has also dragged the AUD up above 0.67, Cable is up at 1.2771, and the JPY has fallen to 142.07. Other Asian FX has also strengthened, except for the INR which appears to be de facto pegged these days. USDCNY has dropped to 7.1119. The THB and KRW were the strongest of the other currency pairs. The THB gained more than 2% yesterday and the KRW rose just shy of 2% to take it to 1295.30. Equities are still enjoying the decline in yields, but gains were much more modest on Thursday. The S&P 500 rose 0.26% and the NASDAQ rose 0.19%. Chinese stocks had a mixed session. The Hang Seng gained 1.07% while the CSI 300 fell 0.52% (it is down 13.42% ytd).

G-7 macro: Yesterday was full of central bank meetings. The ECB met, and while there was no change to policy rates (4.5% refi rate), the press conference strongly suggested that there would be no more hikes, but pushed back against the idea of aggressive and imminent cuts. See here for more detail. The Bank of England also met and held Bank Rate steady at 5.25%. US retail sales were also released, and once again, these contained barely a hint of the slowdown which we expect will be needed for the Fed to close the remaining gap to get core PCE inflation down from 4% to 2%. The headline sales figure rose 0.3% MoM, instead of the 0.1% decline expected. The control group rose 0.4% MoM, though there were some downward revisions to last month's data which turned out to be a bit weaker than initially reported. Initial jobless claims were also down to 202K from 221K, which doesn't suggest much in the way of a slowdown either. It is a patchy day for Macro releases today, with some PMI data out across the G-7, but otherwise, fairly quiet.

China: It's a busy day for Chinese Macro data, starting with the 1Y MLF this morning at 09:20 (HKT/SGT) which should remain unchanged at 2.5%. New home prices come out 10 minutes later, and are likely to show continuing weakness. Then at 10:00, we have the monthly deluge of activity data. Retail sales will get a nice boost from the lockdown base from last year, though as a result, the high numbers will be fairly meaningless. The same goes for most of the rest of today's data, and it will be hard to disentangle any signal from the noise. All the real estate-related data are likely to keep running soft. And the main question for that part of the economy will be, is it getting worse? Indonesia: Indonesia reports trade data today. Exports and imports are likely to remain in contraction although imports could surprise with a small gain as imports of capital goods pickup. The trade surplus should hit roughly $3bn, which could provide some support for IDR. What to look out for: China data deluge

Japan Jibun PMI (15 December)

China activity data (15 December)

Author: Robert Carnell, Nicholas Mapa

