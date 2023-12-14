EQS-News: elumeo SE / Key word(s): Bond/Bond

Corporate News elumeo SE: Executive Board resolves to issue a convertible bond 2023/28 with a total volume of up to EUR 1.2 million

Term: 5 years (2023/2028)

Coupon: 3.8%

Conversion price: EUR 4.50

Issue volume: up to EUR 1.2 million

Juwelo with highest number of active customers in company history in Q4 2023

JooliPay in India with continued high growth: the 1,000th order was

delivered at the beginning of December

Berlin, 14 December 2023 - The Executive Board of elumeo SE (ISIN DE000A11Q059), the leading electronic retailer of gemstone jewelry in Europe, has resolved to issue a convertible bond 2023/28 with a term of five years and an interest rate of 3.8% in a total volume of up to EUR 1.2 million. The bond will be issued excluding the subscription rights of existing shareholders to selected individual suppliers of the company, each of whom will acquire at least EUR 100,000 per investor. If the share price of elumeo SE is above EUR 4.50 in November 2028, the bond will be converted into elumeo shares; if the share price is below this level, repayment will be made in cash. By issuing the bond, elumeo will optimize its balance sheet structure by converting short-term debt into long-term debt. Florian Spatz, Chief Executive Officer of elumeo SE: "Our partners have reacted very positively to the progress of our '#Juwelo100' performance program in recent months. We are therefore all the more pleased that they will also actively support us in achieving our ambitious growth targets by subscribing to the convertible bond." Meanwhile, #Juwelo100, the program implemented in Q2/2023 to increase operating performance with the sales target of EUR 100 million in the core business by 2030, continues to be driven forward intensively. For example, the beta version of the virtual AI shopping assistant JUWELIA was launched in December, providing customers with individual advice and helping them to find the right piece of jewelry for them. In addition, preparations are currently underway to launch international video shopping shows that are automatically translated by AI. Spatz: "Our progress in the field of AI is immense. We are now able to translate our video shopping content to a high standard and quality via AI and also adapt the lip movements of the presenters to the respective language. This opens up huge potential for us to scale our video shopping content internationally at low cost. We are currently preparing talks with reach providers in France, the Netherlands and Spain." Juwelo also made progress in its operating business. Following a slight increase in revenue in the third quarter of 2023, elumeo continued on its growth path in Q4/2023. The number of active customers (at least one purchase in Q4) increased by 15% compared to Q4/2022 and reached a record level. The Internet offering once again proved to be the growth driver, with the number of new web customers in Q4/2023 increasing by over 40% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Spatz: "Overall, we gained market share on the customer side in 2023. We are also well positioned to benefit disproportionately from sales growth as soon as consumer sentiment brightens again." The video shopping app jooli has also confirmed its successful course in India with the introduction and expansion of the jooliPay payment function. In the months from September to November 2023, jooli was able to increase orders by an average of 171%. Spatz: "We are now pleased to have delivered more than 1,000 orders to satisfied customers who purchased via our marketplace." The app's onboarding process was also redesigned in December 2023. The optimization of the user interface (UI), the user experience (UX) and the real-time video feed immediately led to an increased daily return frequency of up to 18% at peak times and to significantly stronger customer loyalty.



About elumeo SE: The Berlin-based elumeo Group is the leading European company in the electronic direct sales of high-quality gemstone jewelry. Through a variety of electronic sales channels (TV, Internet, Smart TV and smartphone app), the listed company offers its customers colored gemstone jewelry in particular at affordable prices. The elumeo Group operates home shopping TV channels in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Italy as well as web stores in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the UK, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Belgium. With its wholly owned subsidiary jooli GmbH, the elumeo Group operates the AI-driven video shopping app Jooli.

Contact us elumeo SE

Investor Relations

Erkelenzdamm 59/61

10999 Berlin

Phone: +49 30 69 59 79-231

Fax: +49 30 69 59 79-650

E-mail: ...

Language: English Company: elumeo SE Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b 10999 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 30 69 59 79-0 Fax: +49 30 69 59 79-20 E-mail: ir@elumeo.com Internet: www.elumeo.com ISIN: DE000A11Q059



