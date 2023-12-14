EQS-News: Douglas GmbH / Key word(s): Annual Results/Quarter Results

DOUGLAS: Publication of results for the 4th quarter 2022/23 (ending 30 September 2023) on 20 December 2023

15.12.2023 / 00:17 CET/CEST

Publication of results for the 4th quarter 2022/23 (ending 30 September 2023) on 20 December 2023 Düsseldorf, 15 December 2023. Douglas, Europe's leading omnichannel beauty destination, will release its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022/23 on 20 December 2023. The results release and accompanying presentation will be available through the investor relations website . A conference call on the results will be held at 11:00 a.m. CEST on 20 December 2023. To participate in the conference call, please make use of one of the following options:

To participate in the audio conference, please use this link to register for the conference call.

Please use this webcast link to follow the presentation when dialled in. You can follow the webcast with audio via this link (also available on our investor relations website ). A replay will be available on the investor relations website later on 20 December 2023.

ABOUT DOUGLAS: DOUGLAS is Europe's leading omnichannel beauty destination. We inspire customers to live their own kind of beauty by offering a unique assortment in online stores, via a partner program and in around 1,840 stores. Strengthening our successful omnichannel positioning while consistently developing the customer experience is at the heart of our strategy. In its fiscal year 2021/22, DOUGLAS generated sales of 3.65 billion euros with a focus on fragrances, make-up, skin care, hair care, health care and accessories. More information is available at .

Company: Douglas GmbH
Düsseldorf
Germany



