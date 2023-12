Biomednewsbreaks - Why SOHM Inc. (SHMN) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SOHM (OTC: SHMN) is a recognized generic pharmaceutical manufacturer with operations spanning India, the Philippines, Uganda, the U.S., U.K. and EU. The company aims to create and produce cutting-edge generic medications that span a wide range of treatment areas, all while ensuring top-tier quality and keeping prices affordable.“With proficiency in both manufacturing and marketing, SOHM stands out. The company holds licenses for producing over 300 products and has established distribution partnerships with firms in the United States, the Philippines and Uganda. Additionally, SOHM's repertoire includes the launch of an innovative protein supplement, I-Prolec, featuring a distinct composition-a first-of-its-kind in India,” a recent article reads.“It offers its products in various dosage forms, including tablets and capsules, creams and topicals, ointments and liquids. The company also provides anti-arthritic/analgesics, dermatological drugs, gastrointestinal and respiratory drugs, biotechnology products, anesthetics, immunosuppressive agents and other various treatments. In addition, it offers a skincare line that includes dry dermatoses, mixed skin infection, acne vulgaris and seborrheic dermatitis products. SOHM markets its products directly and through partner alliance agreements to drug wholesalers, mass merchandisers, chain drug stores and mail-order pharmacies primarily in the U.S. and has previously done business in the Far East, Africa and Southeast Asia. The company is working with its alliance partner in the African continent and Latin American countries... All distribution networks are strengthened through valuable partnerships.”

About SOHM Inc.

SOHM is a growing generic pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing company with a vision of“Globalè Prospèro” that aims to build continuous growth. SOHM manufacturing and marketing targets rapidly growing healthcare segments such as nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals and other major therapeutic segments. SOHM is headquartered in North America with manufacturing alliances in India and strategic alliances with U.S. manufacturing facilities. Although SOHM's generic pharmaceuticals are exported globally and were introduced to the USA in early 2013, SOHM continues its focus on distribution to emerging markets in Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia. To learn more about the company, visit .

