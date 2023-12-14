Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures Market Report From 2022-2027 By Technavio - The Market Size To Grow By USD 11.99 Billion During The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

The Non-surgical Cosmetic Procedures Market is projected for substantial growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.87% between 2022 and 2027. This anticipated rise hits at an impressive USD 11.99 billion increment in market size, driven by multifaceted factors such as the increasing global aging populace, escalating demand for minimally invasive treatments, and a rise in medical conditions necessitating cosmetic interventions.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Non-surgical Cosmetic Procedures Market 2023-2027

Covering a comprehensive spectrum, this report delves into distinct market segments: encompassing gender-based divisions (women and men), procedural techniques (botulinum toxins, hyaluronic acid-based derma fillers, hair removal, and others), and geographic landscapes across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW). The in-depth analysis spans historical market data from 2017 to 2021, elucidating pivotal drivers, trends, and challenges steering this industry's growth.

The increasing demand for minimally invasive treatments stands out as a primary driver for market expansion.

These procedures, including Botox injections, dermal fillers, and laser treatments, present compelling alternatives to surgical options, offering reduced scarring and minimal body trauma. Furthermore, advancements in medical technology and engineering have improved patient confidence, providing a customizable approach tailored to individual needs, and thereby augmenting market growth.

Within the domain of aesthetic enhancements, plastic surgeons spearhead the evolution of minimally invasive procedures, leveraging remarkable technological advancements. Offering a spectrum of treatments, including laser hair removal, chemical peels, and microdermabrasion, these professionals redefine beauty standards. With a profound understanding of facial anatomy, plastic surgeons skillfully administer sought-after solutions like Botox and dermal fillers, ensuring a seamless fusion of artistry and medical precision in aesthetic procedures that yield natural and stunning results.

This robust analysis presents an illuminating outlook on the Non-surgical Cosmetic Procedures Market dynamics, challenges, and opportunities across diverse sectors and geographies, charting a trajectory of rapid growth and evolution.

Laser Hair Removal: Laser hair removal is a popular cosmetic procedure that utilizes concentrated beams of light to remove unwanted hair. It targets hair follicles, impairing their ability to grow back. This procedure offers a long-term solution for reducing hair growth on various body areas, providing smoother skin.

Chemical Peels: Chemical peels involve the application of a chemical solution to the skin, causing it to exfoliate and eventually peel off. This treatment helps improve skin texture, reduce fine lines, diminish acne scars, and promote a more even skin tone by removing damaged outer layers.

Microdermabrasion: Microdermabrasion is a non-invasive procedure that uses a minimally abrasive instrument to gently exfoliate the skin, removing the outer layer of dead skin cells. It aims to improve skin texture, diminish fine lines, and promote collagen production, resulting in a more radiant and smoother complexion.

Botox: Botox is a neurotoxin derived from bacteria. It is injected into specific muscles to temporarily paralyze them, reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. This treatment is commonly used to smooth facial lines, such as forehead lines and crow's feet.

Dermal Fillers: Dermal fillers are substances injected beneath the skin's surface to add volume, smooth wrinkles, and enhance facial contours. They can address lost volume, fine lines, and areas that lack fullness, providing a rejuvenated and more youthful appearance.

Cosmetic Procedures: Cosmetic procedures encompass a wide range of non-surgical treatments aimed at enhancing one's appearance. These may include thread facelifting, facial rejuvenation techniques, and treatments to address wrinkles, facial contours, and overall skin rejuvenation.

Laser Treatments: Laser treatments utilize focused light beams to address various skin concerns. They can target hair follicles for hair removal, reduce pigmentation, diminish scars, and improve skin texture and tone.

Thread Facelifting: Thread facelifting is a minimally invasive procedure that involves inserting dissolvable threads into the skin to lift and tighten specific facial areas. This technique aims to provide subtle lifting effects, improving facial contours and skin laxity.

Facial Rejuvenation: Facial rejuvenation encompasses treatments and procedures designed to refresh and revitalize the face. This can involve a combination of techniques such as chemical peels, microdermabrasion, and dermal fillers to improve skin quality and appearance.

Wrinkles: Wrinkles are creases or lines that appear on the skin as a result of aging, sun damage, or lifestyle factors. Treatments like Botox injections and dermal fillers can help reduce the appearance of wrinkles, providing a smoother and more youthful look.

Facial Contours: Facial contours refer to the natural shape and structure of the face. Cosmetic procedures such as dermal fillers and thread facelifting can help enhance or restore facial contours, providing a more defined and balanced appearance.

Laser skin resurfacing is an advanced cosmetic procedure that utilizes focused beams of light to rejuvenate the skin's appearance.

Laser skin resurfacing can effectively address various skin concerns such as wrinkles, scars, sun damage, and uneven skin tone. The procedure works by removing the outer layers of the skin, prompting the growth of new, healthier skin cells. It stimulates collagen production, aiding in tightening and firming the skin. Laser skin resurfacing can be tailored to suit individual needs and is commonly used on the face, neck, chest, or hands, delivering remarkable results.

A non-surgical facelift, also known as a liquid facelift, is a cosmetic procedure that uses injectable treatments

to restore a more youthful appearance without invasive surgery. This approach typically involves using dermal fillers and muscle relaxants to address wrinkles, fine lines, and sagging skin. Injectable treatments Injectable treatments Injectable treatments like hyaluronic acid fillers and botulinum toxin injections are strategically administered to lift, plump, and contour the face, achieving a natural-looking rejuvenation. A non-surgical facelift

can provide noticeable results with minimal downtime, making it a popular choice for individuals seeking facial rejuvenation.

Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy is a cutting-edge treatment that utilizes the patient's own blood plasma containing a higher concentration of platelets to stimulate healing and rejuvenation. This therapy involves drawing a small amount of blood, separating the platelets, and then injecting the PRP into targeted areas to promote tissue regeneration, collagen production, and hair growth. Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy

has been used in various medical fields and has gained popularity in cosmetic procedures due to its potential to enhance skin texture, reduce fine lines, and improve overall skin tone.

Non-invasive body contouring

refers to a range of cosmetic treatments designed to sculpt and reshape the body without surgery. These procedures Non-invasive body contouring

typically utilize technologies like radiofrequency, ultrasound, or laser energy to target stubborn fat pockets, tighten skin, and improve body contours. Common areas treated include the abdomen, thighs, buttocks, and arms. Non-invasive body contouring Non-invasive body contouring Non-invasive body contouring procedures are known for their ability to provide noticeable results with minimal discomfort and downtime.

Cryolipolysis (CoolSculpting), is a non-surgical fat reduction technique that uses controlled cooling to freeze and eliminate stubborn fat cells. During the procedure, a specialized device is applied to the targeted area, cooling the fat cells Cryolipolysis, commonly known as CoolSculpting, without harming the surrounding tissues. Over time, the body naturally eliminates the frozen fat cells, resulting in a more contoured appearance. Cryolipolysis, commonly known as CoolSculpting, is a popular non-invasive option for reducing localized fat deposits in areas such as the abdomen, flanks, thighs, and chin.

Senior Analysts of Technavio said:

"APAC is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period."

"North America is expected to contribute significantly, accounting for 34% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The region's advanced medical infrastructure, coupled with a pool of experienced healthcare professionals, attracts individuals worldwide seeking non-invasive aesthetic treatments."

According to an Executive of Technavio,

"Innovations in Non-surgical Techniques is the market trend."

"An emerging trend in the market revolves around the increased utilization of thread lifts for non-surgical cosmetic procedures. Innovations such as fourth-generation lifting threads present sophisticated alternatives to invasive facial procedures, catering to individuals with inoperable skin conditions. This novel technique reshapes and repositions facial tissues, appealing to those seeking effective non-surgical solutions."

The non-surgical cosmetic procedures market is expected to witness significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive treatments, technological advancements, and emerging trends like thread lifts. However, regulatory gaps set challenges that need addressing for sustainable market expansion, The market's evolution presents a landscape rich with opportunities and challenges, calling for a balanced approach to boost growth while ensuring safety and regulatory compliance.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

